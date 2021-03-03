WGCL News — Vaccinations Available for 55 and Older Hoosiers

Jim Inman (Photo: CNBC)

Hoosiers ages 55 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The announcement came Tuesday from state health officials, in part due to additional doses of vaccine becoming available. On Sunday, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved for distribution as well. This vaccine only requires one dose and does not require refrigeration.

Just a week ago the age limit was lowered to Hoosiers over the age of 60.

Veterans over the age of 18 are now eligible to be vaccinated as well, according to Veteran Health Indiana.

With the increased opportunity to be vaccinated, three mass vaccinations clinics are being offered across the state:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

University of Notre Dame

Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg

The mass clinics will allow for more Hoosiers to be vaccinated at a quicker pace.

Most everyone has had a favorite pet – a dog, cat, turtle or some other creature that’s made life a bit better.

A man in California was able to connect with a beloved cat – 15 years after the feline went missing.

An injured stray cat was reported to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control at the end of February. The animal was brought to a local care center for treatment and scanned for a microchip.

The department discovered the cat had an owner – Charles – at one point. Through a variety of channels, Charles was found and contacted about the feline.

The cat, named Brandy, had been missing for 15 years, when Charles arrived. The two are spending some time getting reacquainted.

And for our trivia fans… today is National Anthem Day, to recognize when the United States adopted “The Star Spangled Banner” as the National Anthem. The song comes from Francis Scott Key, who wrote the words in 1814 after witnessing the attack on Fort McHenry in Baltimore Harbor during the War of 1812. While most everyone knows the first verse, there are actually four verses to the song.