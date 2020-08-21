WGCL News — Indiana Unemployment Benefits Update

By: Keith Klein (Photo: in.gov)

Hoosiers will get a $300-a-week raise in unemployment benefits in a few weeks. Indiana signed up for the $300-a-week add-on to unemployment benefits authorized by President Trump after Congress let a larger add-on expire. The added payments won’t start for two-to-four weeks. The state needs to reconfigure its computer systems to handle it.

The payments will continue until Congress supersedes it with a bill of its own, FEMA hits $25 billion in disaster relief, or the $44 billion set aside for the add-on runs out.

A coronavirus test just approved by the FDA has the potential to dramatically expand the amount and speed of testing.

Instead of the swab in your nose, you just spit in a cup.

But Regenstrief Institute Vice President Shaun Grannis says the real breakthrough is that the chemical used to analyze the sample, is much easier to get than the one now in use, and the results take just a couple of hours.

Grannis says the test could eliminate another lab-related bottleneck. He says it’s likely to take weeks for the test to be widely availablebecause of the time needed to scale up production of testing kits. But if it lives up to its billing, it is a step closer to the holy grail of an at-home test that doesn’t even need to go to a lab, Grannis said.

Chicago’s Navy Pier is closing, again, until next spring because of low attendance during the pandemic.The popular tourist spot re-opened June 10 after closing to limit the spread of COVID-19.

But officials said they’re only seeing about 15 to 20% of the usual crowds during what’s usually the busiest time of year. The closure, starting Sept. 8, will reduce operational expenses and losses. A reopening date hasn’t been set.

“While this was a very difficult decision, it was a necessary one to proactively ensure the long-term success of one of Chicago’s most treasured and important civic institutions and the communities it serves,” said Marilynn Gardner, the pier’s president and CEO.