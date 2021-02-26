Jim Inman (Photo: commencement.iu.edu)

It’s been a week of announcements for Indiana University… that campus plan to hold in-person commencements, that COVID-19 cases are dropping… and that fall 2021 will very likely be an in-person semester.

A news release issued Wednesday falls in line with other schools as they prepare for the upcoming school year. Purdue University announced their plans to hold in-person classes this fall, and both schools emphasized that while their hopes are high, plans may change depending on COVID-19 developments.

According to the news release and Indiana University President Michael McRobbie, the hope is a “return to mostly normal operations” in the fall. This means more in-person classes, instead of the hybrid model currently being followed. Students and faculty will likely still follow mask guidelines and ongoing COVID-19 mitigation testing throughout the year.

With multiple campuses across the state, Indiana University plans to work with local health departments and follow appropriate guidelines.

The news release do not specify any details regarding vaccination requirements for students, faculty or staff. As of now, Hoosiers over the age of 60 are eligible to receive the vaccine, as well as front-line health care workers and first responders.

Congratulations to Jesse Kogge and Aidan Mahaffey – students at the Academy of Science and Entrepreneurship – and Julia Layton of Bloomington High School North! The three students won a $1,500 prize last weekend as part of the Maverick Challenge, sponsored by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

The contest is for students to design and pitch a business plan, according to a news release. The trio of students from Bloomington focused on AR Odyssey, an augmented reality program for students ages 10-13 learning about computer science.

Kogge, Mahaffey and Layton were three of more than 280 students from seven counties.

And March is Monday… but don’t move your clocks just yet. Daylight Savings Time starts on Sunday, March 14… that’s when we will “Spring Forward” an hour.