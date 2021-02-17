WGCL News — Prevent Frozen Pipes

Jim Inman (Photo: City and Borough of Juneau)

Have you ever thought about your water pipes during the winter? With the cold temperatures expected this week, we want to remind you of some tips to prevent a plumbing disaster.

To prevent frozen pipes:

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors, to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be careful of any harmful chemicals – make sure little ones can’t get to them.

Make sure your garage doors are closed if you have water lines inside.

If you have a concern, let the cold water drip from the faucet. A small amount can help prevent freezing.

To thaw pipes:

Apply heat to the section of pipe with a hair dryer, space heater or heating pad. Be careful of using electric devices around water – and don’t use an open flame!

Keep the faucet open. Running water can help melt ice in the pipe, and you’ll be able to see a change from a drip to full flow.

Check all other faucets in your home – if one freezes, others may follow suit.

Don’t forget – know where your water supply main switch is, in case of an emergency. And have a plumber’s name and number handy, just in case!

Yesterday was Mardi Gras, typically a day of celebration and shenanigans before Ash Wednesday and 40 days of Lent. However, in New Orleans, a town closely associated to Mardi Gras, the town is still dealing with COVID-19 fallout.

Last year’s Fat Tuesday celebration likely contributed to an early rise in COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. In contract, the 2021 celebration has only filled New Orleans hotels with one-third to one-half capacity – a stark contract from the one million people who typically visit the Big Easy for the occasion.

One of the biggest parts of Mardi Gras are the parades held throughout New Orleans. Typically, residents and guests will dress in elaborate costumes, throw out beads and treats to parade viewers and bring out a variety of music performances to the streets.

This year, residents of New Orleans have decorated their homes as “house floats,” with a variety of themes and looks. Locals and visitors can do their own socially-distanced parade, walking or driving by the displays and enjoying them in a safer capacity.

One of the great things about technology – the ability to watch and enjoy the Mardi Gras celebrations from the comfort of your own living room. Add in a delivery of a “King Cake” or beignet from a New Orleans bakery, and you’ll have the sweetest celebration.