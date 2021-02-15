WGCL News — RBB Trending to In-Person Classes Soon

Jim Inman (RBB Schools Facebook)

A five-day, in-person school week may soon be happening for students in the Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corporation.

Indiana schools were provided new guidelines on February 3, and RBB will begin using new contact tracing and quarantine guidelines this week. These guidelines provide an update that contact tracing will no longer be necessary for classroom exposure if students and teachers remain at least three feet apart and are always wearing masks.

The guideline does not apply for lunch or athletics, where students can remove their masks.

According to an email from RBB superintendent Jerry Sanders, the school system will utilize a 4/1 schedule beginning this week. Students will have in-person education all week except Wednesdays. At the mid-point of the week, students will participate in e-learning while the schools are deep-cleaned out of caution for the coronavirus.

Beginning March 1, Sanders hopes to have all students back in-person five days a week.

If quarantining is required of a student, the individual may return after ten days provided he or she has not developed any symptoms and can wear a mask at all times when returning to school. Students may return after a week-long quarantine if they have tested negative for the coronavirus on days five, six or seven.

The schedule for returning is also based on weather conditions.

Who is … Alex Trebek.

The answer – who was a beloved game show host who is still making an impact on the world?

The “Jeopardy” host, who passed away in November, continues to inspired. His colleagues on the game show donated a significant portion of his wardrobe to The Doe Fund, an organization that provides assistance to underserved Americans dealing with addition, homelessness and incarceration. A press release noted that 14 suits, 300 neck ties, dress shirts, sweaters, shoes, coats and more will be provided for men in The Doe Fund participating in the “reentry program.” Participants will have the opportunity to wear the clothes to job interviews.

Trebek’s son, Matthew, worked with the “Jeopardy” wardrobe team to pack the clothes and make the donation to the organization.

Trebek hosted “Jeopardy” for more than 35 years before passing away at the age of 80 from a hard-fought battle against pancreatic cancer.