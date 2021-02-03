WGCL News — Local Fire is Now Murder Investigation

Jim Inman (Photo: Indiana Public Media)

A woman found dead last week at Basswood Drive was strangled, according to autopsy reports. The woman, 32-year-old Teresa Michael, was found Thursday evening when firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Bloomington’s west side.

Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields announced in a news release that the victim suffered burns to her legs, but that her legs were not cut off. This was in response to rumors being shared after the fire.

Shields said Michael’s death was a homicide by strangulation, with the investigation ongoing. No additional information was released by the Coroner.

Those with questions or information about the case should contact the Bloomington Police Department.

Former South Bed Mayer Pete Buttigieg was named as the new transportation secretary on Tuesday. Buttigieg is the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a Cabinet post. He will be tackling a variety of projects, including the rebuilding of the country’s infrastructure and working to fight climate change.

President Joe Biden has not shared a plan yet on how the country’s infrastructure will be funded. Buttigieg has hinted that a gas tax hike may be needed, but no details have been confirmed.

The final two construction contracts for I-69 Section 6 have been awarded.

On contract was awarded to two Hoosier companies – Rieth Riley Construction in Goshen and Crider and Crider of Bloomington. This contract team will work on I-69 from Morgan Street in Morgan County to Fairview Road in Johnson County, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. The $345 million contract will also include construction at Highway 144 and Smith Valley Road.

The other contract was awarded to two companies as well – Walsh Construction in Chicago and Milestone Contractors from Indianapolis. This pairing will construct I-69 from Fairview Road in Johnson County to I-465 for $728 million.

The entire I-69 project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.