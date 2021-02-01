WGCL News – Bloomington Health Foundation, Cancer Support Community Join Forces

Jim Inman (Photo: bloomhf.org)

Two full-time staff members will be part of the new Cancer Support Community South Central Indiana program, created through a partnership between the Bloomington Health Foundation and Cancer Support Community.

The program was created through a grant of $260,000 from Bloomington Health Foundation, according to Eric Richards, president and CEO of Cancer Support Community Central Indiana. Services and programs will be offered when they can be safely held for participants.

Heather Robinson, interim president of the Bloomington Health Foundation, said the funding comes from money raised through Hoosiers Outrun Cancer events in recent years.

Robinson noted that the programs provided by the new Cancer Support Community South Central Indiana program will be provided at no cost for anyone who needs them – regardless of their ability to pay.

A man in Leland, North Carolina had a recent string of bad luck turn to good.

Anthony Dowe had an accident on his way to work last week. He was driving his new car when he hit two deer on his commute. Frustrated, Dowe returned home, went back to bed and went to sleep.

The next day he checked his Mega Millions lottery tickets. He discovered that he held a ticket matching all five white balls. The odds of hitting that combination – one out 12.6 million.

Dowe said he “just went crazy” when he realized he had won. He drove to the store where he purchased the ticket and found he had won $1 million… then the Megaplier ticket was drawn, doubling his winnings to $2 million.

Dowe said he plans to use some of the $1.4 million after-tax winnings to fix his car, have some work done on his parent’s home and pay off his niece’s car.

The rest, Dowe said, will go into savings.