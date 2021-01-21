WGCL News — Bloomington Transit Ridership Down

Keith Klein (Photo: Indiana Public Media)

Bloomington Transit ridership has plummeted. December’s 53-thousand trips were only 20% of the trips taken in Dec. 2019.

BT’s IU ridership dropped precipitously when IU went virtual. Remote classes meant students weren’t using BT.

Lew May, BT General Manager said it could be years before ridership returns to the level they were going into 2020.

BT board members approved $485-thousand worth of bus stop work to improve 20 percent of almost 500 bus stops in the city rated poor.

BT extended its pandemic protocols waiving the normal $1 fare for riders and allowing passengers to board through the rear doors.

The VA Medical Center in Indianapolis is reporting a “critical shortage” of nurses.

Nurses at the hospital that serves military veterans are getting sick with the coronavirus or are in quarantine.

The Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indy provides services to thousands of Indiana veterans every year. Records show the hospital has been asking for help to provide adequate staffing.

The Indianapolis VA medical center is one of six facing a “critical shortage” of nurses “due to RNs becoming infected with COVID-19, as well as requirements to self-quarantine due to confirmed or probable exposure.”

You have another shot at the third-largest Lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The latest drawing had no winner.

The Mega Millions top prize climbed to an estimated $970 million, the biggest jackpot in more than two years. Powerball, the other lottery game offered in most of the U.S., wasn’t far behind at $730 million.

It was the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Sept. 15. The last Powerball jackpot winner was Sept. 16.

The odds of matching all six Mega Millions numbers is one in 303 million, and for Powerball, it’s one in 292 million.

The listed prizes are for winners choosing the annuity option, paid over 30 years – which for Mega Millions would be $716-million.

The prizes are subject to federal taxes. Most states take a cut, too.