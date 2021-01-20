WGCL News — Democratic Leaders Call on Governor Holcomb to Vaccinate Teachers

Keith Klein (Photo: IndyStar)

Lawmakers are calling on Gov. Holcomb to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to teachers.

All Democratic members of the Senate’s Education Committee called on the governor to clarify the state’s vaccination plan as it relates to teachers. Last week, Indiana amended its vaccination plan and opened access to the state’s seniors. The move has left teachers wondering when it will be their turn.

More than 43-hundred teachers and 5-thousand other school staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this year.

Asked when teachers would have access to the vaccine, Indiana Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said the state would expand eligibility for the vaccine when it had the additional inventory to do so.

When asked about the issue, a spokesperson for the Governor’s office said, “the state’s vaccination plan has consistently targeted health care workers and the most vulnerable Hoosiers.”

A CDC advisory committee recommended essential workers such as grocery store and teachers receive priority over those aged 65 to 75.

Indiana will be represented in the Presidential Inaugural Parade today.

The Culver Academies’ Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes will be part of the “Parade Across America” featuring entries from all 50 states.

This will be the Culver Academies’ 18th appearance in the Inauguration Parade. The first was in 1913.

The northern Indiana boarding school submitted a video of the troopers and equestriennes in parade formation. Monday they were told they made the cut, again.

“We are honored to be invited to take part in the Presidential Inaugural Parade, the 18th for our school,” Doug Bird, Culver’s head of schools, said.

You can watch them at BidenInaugural.org at 3:15 today.

WGCL WILL BE CARRY THE INAGAURAL CEREMONY TODAY LIVE FROM NOON TO 1 PM.