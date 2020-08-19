By: Keith Klein (Photo: South Bend Tribune)

Prosecutors are recommending the maximum penalty for an Elkhart woman who pleaded guilty to supporting ISIS.

Federal prosecutors say Samantha Elhassani was aware of her actions and should serve 10 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says her husband and his brother joined the terrorist group, ISIS. Elhassani subsequently made three trips to Hong Kong with thousands of dollars worth of gold and cash to help the group.

Elhassani’s husband died fighting for ISIS in 2017, and she was held in a Kurdish detention camp with her four children after the collapse of ISIS. She was transferred to U.S. custody and flown back to America.

Federal officials disagreed Elhassani was tricked into joining ISIS by her husband. They allege she filmed a video teaching one of her children how to kill American soldiers. Her sentencing is next Thursday in Hammond.

Parke County commissioners voted to cancel one of the state’s biggest festivals, the 2020 Covered Bridge Festival due to concerns over COVID-19.

Commissioner President Jim Meece said it is a tough decision, but the risk was too high.

“So, (the) health and safety and the welfare of our people has got to be paramount on our minds,” Meece said.

The Commissioners knew there would be no way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 if they had the event. “There’s simply no way we could enforce any kind of masking requirements from the state or social distancing.”

The festival was scheduled to start October, 9.

Texas-based Pizza Hut is planning to close up to 300 locations and is selling its remaining 927 Pizza Hut restaurants.

The company operates Pizza Hut restaurants in Bloomfield, Brazil, and Linton, though it is unclear if any of those locations will be closed.

Employees at shuttered Pizza Hut restaurants, operated by the company, will be moved to better-performing locations.