WGCL News — 2nd Local Paramedic Passes

Another area paramedic has passed away.

Kyle Martincic, who lived in Ellettsville, passed away Monday while on duty. The paramedic, who worked for IU Health Bloomington Hospital ambulance service, was on an emergency run in Johnson County when he passed away.

Martincic was 34-years-old. He passed away at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Emergency vehicles made a procession by IU Health Bloomington Hospital on Tuesday, honoring Martincic for his service.

No cause of death has been determined.

Martincic is the second area paramedic to die while on duty in the last month. Brandon Staley, who was also from Ellettsville, died on August 8 while assisting children involved in an automobile accident in Owen County.

***

The Bloomington City Council will soon be voting on a proposal to improve the Crestmont community just north of downtown.

The project of approximately $30 million would provide a variety of upgrades to the units. The improvements include energy efficiency, new roofing, new flooring and windows, updated appliances and structural repairs.

There would also be updates for handicapped accessibility.

The Bloomington Housing Authority oversees the 196-unit facility, and is looking into converting some of the three-bedroom townhomes into one-bedroom units.

According to the city, the Bloomington Housing Authority hopes to use a federal program – the Rental Assistance Demonstration program – to assist with the improvement project.

The city expects the program to take approximately 30 months, if the plan is approved.

***

Bloomington Transit is hiring.

The local public transportation system is in need of bus drivers. According to an August 19 tweet, some of the bus routes will be offering reduced services due to the lack of drivers.

Routes 6, 6 Limited, 7 and 9 will have limited coverage due to the driver shortage. There is also an expectation of fewer student riders on those routes, due to the pandemic.

The reduced routes change from pickups every ten minutes to every 15 minutes.