WGCL News — Vaccinations Happening in Monroe County, Bloomington

Keith Klein (Photo: City of Bloomington)

About 500 Monroe County residents a day, since Dec. 21st, have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot for a total number of just over 43-hundred.

Amy Meek, Nursing Supervisor for IU Health, reported the numbers to the Monroe County Board of Health.

Based on the 500-per-day pace of COVID-19 shots, it would take a little over a year for 70% percent of the county’s 150-thousand residents to receive the required two doses of vaccine – the minimum percentage needed to achieve herd immunity.

Monroe County Health Administrator Penny Caudill said the 4– to 6-hundred doses per week the county is getting is more than the 100 doses a week she thought the county might receive.

Currently, it’s just frontline health workers, who are receiving the vaccine.

The additional vaccine the county is expecting will allow vaccinations to start on Jan. 13th at the county’s Convention Center. Meek said three vaccinators should be able to give about 300 shots – and with the Medical Arts site the total will be about 800 shots a day.

Lisa Montgomery the only woman on federal death row is scheduled for execution at the Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary on January 12.

Her attorneys submitted a petition for executive clemency to President Trump, Tuesday.

The attorneys claim Montgomery has suffered years of mental illness and should face lesser punishment.

Montgomery was convicted of killing a woman and cutting the woman’s baby from her womb.

It has been six months since Indiana’s ban on using telecommunication devices while operating a motor vehicle went into effect.

State Police say they’ve written 130 tickets and 13-hundred warnings statewide. That’s about a 10% ratio of tickets to warnings.

State Police say the number of tickets and warnings given coincides with their intent to educate drivers initially, instead of just writing tickets.