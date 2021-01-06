WGCL News — CBU Considering Water Rate Increase

Keith Klein (Photo: Limestone Post)

The Finance Committee of the Bloomington’s Utilities Service Board (USB) discussed a 22% water rate increase at its meeting Monday. The proposed water rate increase would cost the average residential customer about $45 more per year in water fees by 2024.

The rate increase proposal goes first to the full USB, then the City Council in February. If the Council approves, it still needs approval of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

A Bloomington woman has pleaded guilty to climbing Mount Rushmore, a federal violation.

Twenty-year-old Molly Venderley entered the plea at a hearing in federal court in Rapid City, South Dakota. Venderley, from Bloomington, Indiana, was fined $1,250.

A Park Ranger says Venderley told him she climbed in the dark because she knew it was against the law to scale the monument and knew the park was closed. The ranger saw the woman’s flashlight on a security camera and found she had made it to the base of George Washington’s lapel.

As Indiana continues to vaccinate health care workers and long term care residents, plans for the general public have yet to be announced.

“I want to stress that we are moving in a very intentional order of eligibility for vaccine. Dr. Lindsay Weaver, State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer said.

[ “We want to ensure that we have enough vaccine before we open up vaccinations to additional groups.” The state launched a new website, https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/index.htm, where information will be posted as more vaccine becomes available.

In the meantime, Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana CEO Tim Maniscalo said people should be on the lookout for scammers who claim they can provide a vaccine early or claim to be signing you up for a waiting list.

The incoming NCAA tournament would provide a financial jolt to the struggling economy of Indianapolis of at least $100 million.

With no clear decision on whether or how to include fans, the exact economic impact of the tournament is uncertain. Still, officials estimate the tournament will generate at least nine figures in economic spending.

Indiana Sports Corp. President Ryan Vaughn called it a “tremendous opportunity” for the city, “especially as we continue to kind of endure cancellations from tourism like most other cities across the country.”