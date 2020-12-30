WGCL News — Girl Scouts vs Boy Scouts

Keith Klein (Photo: Girl Scouts of America)

The Girl Scouts are in a recruitment war with the Boy Scouts after the latter opened its core services to girls, leading to confusion and some girls unwittingly joining the Boy Scouts, lawyers for the Girl Scouts claim in papers filed in a federal court.

The competition has intensified as the Boy Scouts of America organization — has unfairly recruited girls lately, according to claims in legal briefs filed on behalf of the Girl Scouts of the United States of America.

Last month, lawyers for the Boy Scouts asked a judge to reject claims that the Boy Scouts cannot use “scouts” and “scouting” in its recruitment of girls without infringing trademarks. It called the lawsuit “utterly meritless.”

Education advocates are calling for teachers and other school workers to get priority in the national coronavirus vaccine rollout. New Mexico legislators called for educators teaching in-person to receive the vaccine alongside healthcare workers and first responders. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and Indiana Congressman Rep. Jim Banks said teachers should be in the second phase of vaccinations, ahead of the general public. Teacher union officials from the National Education Association agree teachers should get priority.

CVS Health began administering COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities in Indiana, December 28.

CVS Health will administer vaccines at 1,000 nursing and assisted living facilities across the state, with the potential for 140,000 Hoosier patients getting access to the vaccine.

Last week, CVS Health began administering COVID-19 vaccines at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities in 12 states.

Highway 37 through Martinsville is closing Saturday to upgrade to interstate standards from Martinsville to Indianapolis — completing I-69 through Indiana.

Only weather could delay the closure. The five-mile stretch of Highway 37 will be closed for most of 2021.

The action allows work to be completed in one construction season, as opposed to two years.

The detour uses Ind. 39, Ind. 67, and Ind. 144.

The five-mile stretch of Highway 37 will be closed for most of 2021.

Updates on the closure can regularly be found online at i69finishline.com/closure, or on the project’s social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @I69FinishLine.