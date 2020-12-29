WGCL News — Modest Gains for Indiana in 2020 Census

Keith Klein (Photo:

Indiana gained nearly 24,000 new residents during 2020, continuing the state’s slow population growth, the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual estimate shows. Indiana’s population grew to 6.75 million, up from 6.73 million in 2019, according to the Agency.

Official results of the 2020 Census have not been released, and the numbers reflect the Bureau’s annual estimate, not the official count.

A federal judge said the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row. District Court Judge Randolph Moss vacated a Justice Department order setting Lisa Montgomery’s execution date for Jan. 12. Montgomery was scheduled to be put to death at the Terre Haute Prison, this month . Moss delayed the execution after her attorneys contracted coronavirus and asked him to extend their time to file a clemency petition.

Moss prohibited the Bureau of Prisons from carrying out Montgomery’s execution before the end of the year. Officials rescheduled it for Jan. 12. But Moss ruled the agency was prohibited from rescheduling the date while a stay was in place.



If the Justice Department reschedules the date later in January, it could mean the execution would be scheduled after Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.

Biden “opposes the death penalty.” Biden has not said executions would be paused immediately once he takes office.

Montgomery was convicted of 2004 killing Bobbie Jo Stinnett in northwest Missouri. Montgomery strangled Stinnett, who was eight months pregnant, then cut a baby girl from her womb.

Don’t forget, highway 37 through Martinsville is closing Saturday.

It’s to upgrade to interstate standards from Martinsville to Indianapolis — completing I-69 through Indiana.

Only weather could delay the closure. The five-mile stretch of Highway 37 will be closed for most of 2021.

[ Updates on the closure can regularly be found online at i69finishline.com/closure, or on the project’s social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @I69FinishLine.]