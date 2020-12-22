WGCL News — Governor Holcomb Sets His 2020 Agenda

Keith Klein (Photo: WTHI-TV)

Gov. Holcomb unveiled his agenda for 2021, focusing on studying, assessing and extending previously announced initiatives rather than taking new actions.

Holcomb proposes increased funding to K-12 schools and restoring higher education budgets.

Holcomb said. “And if we’re able, this is what we will deliver.”

Holcomb pushed back on the idea that the bulk of his agenda isn’t new initiatives.

Holcomb also hopes to secure workplace accommodations for pregnant workers, a push that failed last year, and further expand the state’s broadband program – though he’s not asking for more money for that effort.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray applauded the governor’s passion, saying he looks forward to working with him to support employers.

House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta said Holcomb’s plan doesn’t adequately address Hoosiers struggling because of the pandemic.

And Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Chair Rep. Robin Shackleford called out the governor for what she views as his “failure” to address issues of racial inequity.

Alyssa Shepherd stays in prison. The Indiana Supreme Court will not hear her appeal. Shepherd is serving four years in prison for hitting four children and killing three of them when she sped past a school bus with its stop arm extended in Oct. of 2018, in Fulton County.

Shepherd’s lawyers argued that the state did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she was driving recklessly when she hit and killed Aliva Stahl and twin brothers Xavier and Mason Ingle. Her truck also hit a fourth child who survived, but with severe injuries.

The court left the felony convictions of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness intact, but threw out the misdemeanor conviction of reckless driving.

Shepherd’s lawyers attempted to get her felony convictions thrown out on technicalities related to instructions to the jury. That argument was rejected.