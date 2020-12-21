WGCL News — Big Patience is Needed for Big Volume at USPS

Keith Klein (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

US Postal service customers are getting a message saying:

Notice of delivery service impacts

USPS is experiencing unprecedented volume

Increases and limited employee availability due to

the impacts of COVID-19

We appreciate your patience and remain committed

to delivering the holidays to you.

Twenty million doses of the Moderna vaccine could be distributed from Catalent Biologic’s Bloomington facility by the end of December.

Catalent says to expect hundreds of millions of doses in the coming month, which, like the first 20 million, would go all around the country.

“The 2,000 people of this facility are working tirelessly…volunteering for production shifts over Thanksgiving, over Christmas even,” said Alessandro Maselli, President, and COO of Catalent. “Everybody understands the mission we are on at this facility.”

In his visit to Catalent last week, Vice President Pence said, “Be confident that we’ve cut red tape, but we’ve cut no corners when it comes to the development of this vaccine. Whether it be the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine, that’s being put into vials right here at Catalent, I want to assure people that we’ve applied that gold standard level of safety review.”

Communities are challenged in storing the Pfizer ultra-cold vaccine and a dry ice supplier in Evansville is making a difference.

Evansville Welding Supply also sells dry ice. Owner Tony Parrish says his staff has now turned to the challenge of storing a vaccine in dry ice.

“It’s made from carbon dioxide,” says Parrish.

“A machine compresses the liquid carbon dioxide into a solid form.” Parrish says the dry ice is loaded into shipping totes.

Then, the totes are sealed to prevent air from getting inside to help improve shelf-life.

Gas Buddy says the range of Gas Prices in Indiana s $1.95 to $2.15 a gallon.

In Bloomington, the range is $2.07 to $2.25 a gallon of Regular.