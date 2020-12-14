WGCL News — Congressman Fights for Teacher COVID-19 Vaccinations

Keith Klein (Photo: Yahoo Finance)

Indiana 3rd District Representative Jim Banks is fighting for teachers to be a priority to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Rep. Banks said he agrees health care workers should have the option to be vaccinated first, but it’s equally important for public school teachers and should be second in line, so schools can stay open.

“I have been leading the fight to keep our schools open and to keep our kids in the classroom where they belong and where they have the best shot at getting the best education possible,” Congressman Banks said.

Banks said 35% of children who receive mental health care rely on services from the schools and remote learning has left many students feeling isolated without mental health care.

“The mental health impact of that is real and we have to recognize that and it should be a motivation for all of us to do everything we can to keep our classrooms open,” Rep. Banks said.

Indiana still hasn’t announced who will be the priority after healthcare workers, but Congressman Banks said he wrote letters to Governor Eric Holcomb and those who make this decision in hopes that teachers are in front of the line for the vaccination.

Thousands of Sandhill cranes have converged in Medaryville, Indiana as part of their fall migration. The birds head south from Alaska and Canada, stopping at the Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Area to rest and feed. Indiana’s DNR says about 30,000 of the cranes have converged at the marsh-filled wildlife area.

The best times to view are:

Sunrise: When gigantic flocks rise and fly out of roosting marshes to Goose Pasture. The cranes socialize in the pasture for a while before flying out to feed in surrounding farm fields.

And about an hour before sunset, flocks of cranes kite into Goose Pasture from all directions. They gab and socialize again before returning to roosting marshes at dusk.

According to Gas Buddy, the lowest gas price in Indiana is currently in Ft. Wayne for $171 a gallon of regular. In Bloomington, the range is $1.89 to $2.09 a gallon of regular.