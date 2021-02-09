WGCL News — 20th Annual Educator of the Year Awards Announced

The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce has announced their honorees for the 20th annual Educator of the Year awards.

Outstanding Educator Awards will be presented to:

Mariah Bruce, fifth-grade teacher and coordinator for the Virtual Academy at Edgewood Intermediate School.

Sheila Butler, adult education teacher at Monroe County Community School Corp.’s Broadview Learning Center.

Debbie Ferree, math teacher at Jackson Creek Middle School.

Rebecca Guest-Scott, virtual academy instructor at Edgewood Junior High School.

Patty Harpring, first-grade teacher at University Elementary School.

Amber Mullin, kindergarten inclusion teacher at Edgewood Primary School.

Maggie Olivo, music teacher at Fairview Elementary School.

Barb Stork, special education department co-chair at Bloomington High School South

The Indiana Online Only Distance Education for English Language Learners program will be recognized with the Leading Light Award.

The Lifetime Achievement award will go to Kathleen Hugo, retired director of the MCCSC’s special education department.

The event will be held virtually on March 4.

Super Bowl 55 turned into another ring for Tom Brady… but you already knew that.

What you may not know are the top Super Bowl ads, according to YouTube. Did your favorite ad feature a musician? A cool adult beverage? Maybe your favorite rock star? Let’s see how the Top Five shook out…

#5 – Paramount Plus, a new streaming service from Viacom CBS. RuPaul, Sponge Bob and James Cordon were part of the cast of starts promoting the new way of viewing television.

#4 – Uber Eats brought some vintage Saturday Night Live love, with “Wayne’s World,” plus Cardi B’s appearance.

#3 – Cadillac welcomed Timothee Chalamet as the son of Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands,” learning about the benefits of hands-free driving.

#2 – Jeep brought rock icon and former Super Bowl halftime performer Bruce Springsteen into the fold, celebrating the off-road champion and finding the good in one another.

And the #1 spot…

Amazon’s “Alexa’s Body,” featuring actor Michael B. Jordan asking the all-knowing device a variety of questions.