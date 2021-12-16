WGCL News — 2022 Tax Refund for Hoosiers

Hoosiers will get a bit of love – in the form of a tax refund – in 2022.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

On Wednesday Governor Eric Holcomb announced that all Hoosiers would receive an automatic tax refund, which will be applied after filing 2021 taxes.

In a statement, Holcomb said “Despite a pandemic, Indiana exceeded all expectations and closed the state fiscal year with an unprecedented amount in reserves. We have an obligation to put this money back in the hands of taxpayers instead of leaving it in the hands of government.”

The governor’s office reported that approximately $545 million will be going back to roughly 4.3 million Hoosiers eligible for the refund.

The refund is expected to be around $125 per resident.

***

Monroe County’s positivity rate dropped a bit on Wednesday, according to the state’s COVID-19 website.

Monroe County is sitting at a seven-day positivity rate of 8.98%.

The county remains in the orange advisory level. All Indiana counties are currently orange or red, except for Ohio County.

The weekly number of cases per 100,000 residents in Monroe County is 260. Last week that number was at 279 per 100,000.

***

Heading out of town for the holidays? With Christmas and New Year’s both on the weekends, and travel restrictions lifted despite increased COVID-19 cases, Americans will be taking to the roads and the air over the next few weeks.

AAA estimates that more than 109 million Americans will be heading out this holiday season – slightly less than the 119 million that traveled in 2019 before the pandemic.

If you’re planning to fly, make sure to arrive with everything packed and labeled. According to AAA, airlines are expected to carry more than six million passengers over the next few weeks – triple the number from 2020, when pandemic travel was limited.

December 23 and January 3 are expected to be the busiest travel days for airlines.

If you’re on the road, make sure to have your routes mapped and any hotel reservations printed or saved to your phone. With the increased number of travelers, reservations might be tough to find… and no one wants to get stranded during winter weather.

Don’t forget to bring copies of vaccination records for you and your family – and keep them stored safely with your personal belongings.