WGCL Radio

News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL

WGCL News — 2022 Monroe County Budget Set

by Leave a Comment

The Monroe County budget for 2022 has been approved.

Jim Inman     Photo: canva.com

On Tuesday night the Monroe County Council approved a budget of more than $86 million, an 8.5 percent increase from 2021.

There are three areas of the county budget.  The Monroe Fire Protection District has a budget of $13.3 million, and the Monroe County Solid Waste Management District budget is $3.1 million.

The bulk of the budget – just under $70 million – is for the remaining divisions of the county.  $40.8 million will be used by the county general fund, the sheriff’s department will receive nearly $5 million and the county jail will receive $6.4 million of the budget.

The council approved the 2022 budget with a 6-1 vote, with council member Marty Hawk being the one vote against the budget.  Hawk expressed concern about the rainy-day fund and the $3.5 million general obligations bond.

***

An IU student died early Tuesday morning after jumping from a parking garage.

According to The Herald-Times, the 19-year-old man was from Evansville.  Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup ruled the death a suicide.  She said the student jumped off the Fee Lane parking garage attached to IU’s Kelley School of Business.

***

What’s going on in Bloomington this weekend?  Visit Bloomington has a variety of activities, including:

  • The Kiwanis Club of Bloomington is hosting a drive-thru chili dinner on Friday, October 22 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. The fundraiser will be held at the Indiana National Guard Armory.
  • Just in time for Halloween, Cardinal Stage presents “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday, October 23. The interactive screening of the cult film will begin at 10:00 pm at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater.

Sports fans have plenty of options as well:

  • On Saturday the IU Hoosiers football team takes on The Ohio State University at Memorial Stadium. The Buckeyes are 5-1 and ranked #5, while the Hoosiers are 2-4 so far this season.  Kick-off for the game is 7:30 pm.
  • On Sunday, October 24 the IU Men’s Soccer team takes on Wisconsin at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The game will start at 1:00 pm.
  • Also on Sunday the IU Women’s Volleyball team will play Rutgers at Wilkinson Hall. The game begins at 2:00 pm.
Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *