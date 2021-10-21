WGCL News — 2022 Monroe County Budget Set

The Monroe County budget for 2022 has been approved.
Jim Inman Photo: canva.com
On Tuesday night the Monroe County Council approved a budget of more than $86 million, an 8.5 percent increase from 2021.
There are three areas of the county budget. The Monroe Fire Protection District has a budget of $13.3 million, and the Monroe County Solid Waste Management District budget is $3.1 million.
The bulk of the budget – just under $70 million – is for the remaining divisions of the county. $40.8 million will be used by the county general fund, the sheriff’s department will receive nearly $5 million and the county jail will receive $6.4 million of the budget.
The council approved the 2022 budget with a 6-1 vote, with council member Marty Hawk being the one vote against the budget. Hawk expressed concern about the rainy-day fund and the $3.5 million general obligations bond.
***
An IU student died early Tuesday morning after jumping from a parking garage.
According to The Herald-Times, the 19-year-old man was from Evansville. Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup ruled the death a suicide. She said the student jumped off the Fee Lane parking garage attached to IU’s Kelley School of Business.
***
What’s going on in Bloomington this weekend? Visit Bloomington has a variety of activities, including:
- The Kiwanis Club of Bloomington is hosting a drive-thru chili dinner on Friday, October 22 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. The fundraiser will be held at the Indiana National Guard Armory.
- Just in time for Halloween, Cardinal Stage presents “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday, October 23. The interactive screening of the cult film will begin at 10:00 pm at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater.
Sports fans have plenty of options as well:
- On Saturday the IU Hoosiers football team takes on The Ohio State University at Memorial Stadium. The Buckeyes are 5-1 and ranked #5, while the Hoosiers are 2-4 so far this season. Kick-off for the game is 7:30 pm.
- On Sunday, October 24 the IU Men’s Soccer team takes on Wisconsin at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The game will start at 1:00 pm.
- Also on Sunday the IU Women’s Volleyball team will play Rutgers at Wilkinson Hall. The game begins at 2:00 pm.
Leave a Reply