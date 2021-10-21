WGCL News — 2022 Monroe County Budget Set

The Monroe County budget for 2022 has been approved.

On Tuesday night the Monroe County Council approved a budget of more than $86 million, an 8.5 percent increase from 2021.

There are three areas of the county budget. The Monroe Fire Protection District has a budget of $13.3 million, and the Monroe County Solid Waste Management District budget is $3.1 million.

The bulk of the budget – just under $70 million – is for the remaining divisions of the county. $40.8 million will be used by the county general fund, the sheriff’s department will receive nearly $5 million and the county jail will receive $6.4 million of the budget.

The council approved the 2022 budget with a 6-1 vote, with council member Marty Hawk being the one vote against the budget. Hawk expressed concern about the rainy-day fund and the $3.5 million general obligations bond.

An IU student died early Tuesday morning after jumping from a parking garage.

According to The Herald-Times, the 19-year-old man was from Evansville. Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup ruled the death a suicide. She said the student jumped off the Fee Lane parking garage attached to IU’s Kelley School of Business.

What’s going on in Bloomington this weekend? Visit Bloomington has a variety of activities, including:

The Kiwanis Club of Bloomington is hosting a drive-thru chili dinner on Friday, October 22 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. The fundraiser will be held at the Indiana National Guard Armory.

Just in time for Halloween, Cardinal Stage presents “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday, October 23. The interactive screening of the cult film will begin at 10:00 pm at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater.

Sports fans have plenty of options as well:

On Saturday the IU Hoosiers football team takes on The Ohio State University at Memorial Stadium. The Buckeyes are 5-1 and ranked #5, while the Hoosiers are 2-4 so far this season. Kick-off for the game is 7:30 pm.

On Sunday, October 24 the IU Men’s Soccer team takes on Wisconsin at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The game will start at 1:00 pm.

Also on Sunday the IU Women’s Volleyball team will play Rutgers at Wilkinson Hall. The game begins at 2:00 pm.