WGCL News — 2022 City Budget Approved

A 2022 city budget has finally – and unanimously – been approved.

Jim Inman Photo: https://bloomington.in.gov/council

The Bloomington City Council met Wednesday evening as the deadline for the budget loomed. The council and Mayor John Hamilton had not agreed on different terms of the budget, including salaries for police and efforts to fight climate change within the city.

Hamilton offered a compromise on the $5,000 salary increase for Bloomington Police Department officers by proposing a retention bonus of the same amount.

The mayor also created a position on the Economic and Sustainable Development department for a position tied to climate-change efforts in the city. The council was looking to have a director’s position to lead the effort.

The approval of the budget was questionable, as the council and city could not agree to different terms during their discussions. At one point councilmember Steve Volan said there was “open revolt” from the council. During a meeting earlier in October four council members said they could not support the budget proposal, and other members said the spending plan needed revised.

The mask mandate is official.

On Wednesday the Monroe County Commissioners formally accepted the extension of the public health order.

The mandate is now extended through November 30.

The state’s pandemic website updates every Wednesday. This week’s update put Monroe County into the blue advisory level – the lowest level. Monroe County is the only county in the state currently at the blue level, with 92 cases reported per 100,000 residents.

The counties surrounding Monroe are all in the yellow advisory level, except for Brown County, which remains in the orange.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate was 7.6 as of Wednesday.

