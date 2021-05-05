WGCL News — Indiana State Fair is Back for 2021

Jim Inman (Photo: cbs4indy)

Are you ready for livestock, corndogs and Ferris wheels?

The Indiana State Fair will take place again this year, after being called off in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The state fair will be held July 30 to August 22, according to an announcement from fair officials on Tuesday. The theme will be a celebration of “all things Indiana and the resiliency of the Hoosier Spirit.”

The Indiana State Department of Health has worked with the state fair committee to make the return a safe and successful experience. The fairgrounds – with over 250 acres of primarily outdoor space – will work with the health department to provide appropriate health measures during the fair.

The fair has extended dates this year, according to the announcement. The July 30 start date is a Friday, and the fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays each week.

The Monroe County Fair is scheduled for June 28 through July 4, 2021.

The White House continues to push for vaccinations of Americans.

On Tuesday President Joe Biden set a new goal of 70% of US adults having at least one COVID-19 shot by July 4.

Currently about 56% of Americans have received at least one shot. In Indiana, approximately two million residents are fully vaccinated and another nearly 2.4 million have received their first of two doses.

The White House is directing pharmacies to offer walk-in appointments at federal vaccination sites, and encouraging state-run sites to offer similar opportunities. Rural communities – including health clinics and hospitals across the United States – will receive hundreds of millions of dollars to boost services for those with challenges accessing vaccination sites.

The White House announced that vaccine doses will be redistributed if states do not use all their given share during the week. States can request additional supplies as they become available.

The news from Washington comes as the Food and Drug Administration considers approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12-15. About 15,000 pharmacies will be able to vaccinate teens across the country, and doses will be provided to pediatricians and family doctors.

Reaching 70% of adults being fully vaccinated could help slow the virus. In Israel, where 60% of the population is vaccination, COVID-19 cases were less than one person in 100,000.