WGCL News — 2021 Chamber Awards

Even in a pandemic, there can be reasons to celebrate.

Jim Inman Photo: facebook.com/chamberbloom

The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual meeting last week, recognizing a number of local businesses and individuals for their contributions to the local community.

“This past year has been a challenging experience for many of our members as we continue to deal with the COVID pandemic,” said Erin Predmore, President & CEO of the Chamber. “Here at the Chamber, we are glad to be a steady resource for our members as we navigate the situation together, and we are grateful to have opportunities like our annual meeting to connect with you, even if in a hybrid setting.”

The event was a hybrid, with a number of sponsors and honorees in physical attendance while other members participated virtually.

The honorees for the year were:

Lloyd Olcott Community Service Award – Bethany Penrod, Middle Way House

Captain Kirk is going to space – for real.

Actor William Shatner, who starred in the original Star Trek television series as Captain James T. Kirk, will be part of the next Blue Origin flight. The program is owned by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.

Shatner, who is 90 years old, is scheduled to be a passenger on the company’s New Shepard rocket. The flight is scheduled for October 12. Once Shatner returns to Earth, he will have become the oldest person to fly in space.

There will be a crew of four on the rocket, including Shatner. It will be the second flight for the rocket, after Bezos and crew flew in July.

Shatner played Captain Kirk on the television series in the 1960s and in seven movies based on the show.