By: Keith Klein

(Photo: Indiana Public Radio)

Bills for Duke Energy customers in Indiana will increase over the next two years after the state authorized the increase for the utility. It is unclear the amount of increase ratepayers will see on their bills. It will likely be a 6% increase or more for residential customers, according to Kerwin Olson, Executive Director of the consumer advocacy group Citizens Action Coalition. The IURC approved a $146 million increase in annual revenue for Duke Energy. The increase is a “significant reduction” from the utility’s originally requested nearly $400 million and its later revised request of $362 million, according to the IURC. The Commission approved increase is 60% less than what Duke had asked for. Duke’s original request– one of the largest in Indiana history – could have raised rates for customers by as much as $23 per month.

167 new laws approved by the 2020 State Legislature go into effect today.

A few “emergency” laws took effect immediately, such as one holding schools harmless from the impact of lackluster student performance on the new ILEARN test. Here’s a look at some notable new laws: Hoosiers have a right to use the Lake Michigan shoreline for walking, fishing, boating, swimming, and any other recreational purpose for which Lake Michigan ordinarily is used. Hoosiers under age 21 are prohibited from buying or possessing cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, or vaping products. Officials responsible for a school building must have its water fountains and taps tested for lead by Jan. 1, 2023. School corporations and charter schools must annually report to the IDOE the number of school resource officers they employ. The minimum age to marry in Indiana is increased to 16 years old from 15. A prescription no longer is required to purchase insulin in Indiana. It’s illegal for drivers to hold or use a handheld mobile device while operating a moving vehicle.