WGCL News — Indiana COVID-19 Deaths Nearly Doubled in November

By: Keith Klein (Photo: WISHTV)

Indiana COVID-19 deaths nearly doubled for November from a month earlier, and the state’s coronavirus-related hospitalizations are at their highest point during the pandemic.

The Indiana State Department of Health added 142 deaths to the statewide toll with its daily update yesterday. Most of those deaths occurred over the past week. That boosted Indiana’s coronavirus November deaths to just over 14-hundred – surpassing the previous monthly peak during April by nearly 400.

Gov. Holcomb extended the state’s public health emergency through Dec. 31.

Hillary Blake a Clinical Psychologist at Riley Hospital for Children says suicide attempts among children are up 39% this year.

She said November saw 17 children in for attempted suicide, compared to four in the same month in 2019.

“When you look at studies and things right now mental health needs are up with COVID,” said Blake.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young adults, adolescents, and children, Blake added.

She said the large majority of those who attempt suicide are diagnosed with depression.

“Signs of depression are, a depressed mood, a lot of irritability, and adolescents and children, too, show a lack of interest in things.

Also, sometimes appetite changes, concentration is a problem, feelings of worthlessness or excessive guilt, and suicide ideations are big things that we look for. For parents the biggest thing is to seek out mental health treatment as soon as possible,” said Blake.

Blake said the biggest factor they see in adolescents is strained relationships with family members.

She said its important parents use words and phrases that let your child know you understand how they are feeling instead of saying things that don’t validate their feelings.