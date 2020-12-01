WGCL News — Indiana Struggling to Staff Schools

By: Keith Klein (Photo:

Indiana’s skyrocketing coronavirus numbers are making it nearly impossible to keep schools staffed. Some have asked teachers to take on more classes and duties. In some cases, even asking teachers to keep working after they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

Now, the Indiana State Teachers Association says trying to keep in-person instruction going is putting students and teachers at risk.

“This situation is unsustainable and unsafe,” said Keith Gambill, President of ISTA.

Statewide, districts are dealing with growing staffing challenges. Callouts for substitutes and school employees covering for each other are helping. Some districts are allowing teachers to come back before their quarantine periods are over.

The staffing shortage is dire. Some schools are choosing between closing or asking teachers who have been exposed to COVID-19 to keep working without the 14-day quarantine recommended by the CDC.

Last week, 17-hundred Indiana schools reported at least one positive case of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to more than 15,000 students, teachers, and staff who have tested positive for the virus.

State Police Sergeant Matt Ames said there were fewer accidents on Indiana roadways this holiday season than in years past. It was a successful holiday, Ames said due to fewer people traveling during the pandemic.

“We are seeing an uptick in speeds due to the fact there are not as many motorists on the roadway,” Ames said.

Ratings for NBC’s coverage of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade held steady with 2019’s audience drawing 20.7 million viewers for a mostly pre-taped and pared-down event due to the pandemic.

According to data from Adobe Analytics, Americans spent a record-setting $9 billion online on Black Friday this year. That was a 22 percent increase over the previous record of $7.4 billion set in 2019.