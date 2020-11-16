By: Keith Klein (Photo: Los Angeles Times)

About 50-million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving, according to AAA. However, with rising COVID-19 case numbers and renewed quarantine restrictions, AAA anticipates the number of holiday travelers could be even lower.

In 2019, 55-million Americans traveled for the holiday.

“The wait-and-see travel trend continues to impact final travel decisions, especially for the Thanksgiving holiday,” a AAA spokesperson said. “For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.”

AAA says if you’re going to travel for Turkey Day, you should plan ahead, follow CDC guidelines, and check to see if your destination has any coronavirus restrictions or quarantine orders in place.

With rising COVID-19 cases, one-third of Illinois’ educators are considering leaving the profession.

The Illinois Education Association conducted a poll that surveyed 13-hundred teachers about how they are feeling amid all the uncertainty.

“Teaching during a pandemic is hard it’s stressful it’s unpredictable and overwhelming. Morale, at least in my building and I’m sure in other buildings, is incredibly low. It’s really hard to watch my colleagues struggle but very few other professions require such an impossible workload,” said second-grade teacher Mariah Klein. She feels like many other educators do. She says trying to teach while COVID-19 cases are on the rise, can be challenging.

“COVID has ruined many lives. I don’t want it to ruin this school year for my students,” said Pamela Kramer.

Most teachers say they don’t want to leave this profession, but they don’t know what to do, especially when they feel like there being put in harm’s way.

Kroger is limiting the amount of toilet paper and paper towels people can buy to prevent hoarding. There is no word on how long the limit will last. The company said there is no shortage of any product.