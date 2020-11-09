WGCL News — Happy COVID-19 Thanksgiving

By: Keith Klein (Photo:

Families are pondering traditional Thanksgiving gatherings.

Dr. David Aronoff, Director of Vanderbilt’s Infectious Diseases, says the holiday will be challenging and needs to be different than normal.

“People really need to think about taking a pass on having people from outside join them for the holidays,” he said.

Bringing people into our house, Dr. Aronoff says increase the risk of COVID-19 – and is an additional risk to the elderly and vulnerable.

If you must gather, Dr. Aronoff says you should consider “not going out for social events for about two weeks leading up to the gathering to allow time to make sure that no symptoms crop up of COVID-19.”

Also, limit the number of people and the amount of time spent indoors. Wear face coverings, and keep hand sanitizer nearby.

Dr. Aronoff says it’s more important than ever: get the flu shot, now, to help prevent even more sickness from spreading.

A big winner in the 2020 election: recreational cannabis. Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota cleared cannabis for adult use, bringing the total number of states that have approved it to 15.

“They passed overwhelmingly; they were not close races,” said John Hudak, a cannabis policy expert and Deputy Director at the Brookings Institution. “This is a resounding win for cannabis.”

Most industry estimates peg Arizona and New Jersey as billion-dollar markets in a few years.

Bethany Gomez, Managing Director for the Brightfield Group, said the US recreational and medical cannabis industry will post $19 billion in sales this year, grow to $24 billion by 2021 and — with the four states just added and likely newcomers — notch $45 billion in sales by 2025.

The insanely catchy children’s video “Baby Shark Dance” moved past competitors becoming the most-viewed YouTube video of all-time, topping seven billion views and counting.