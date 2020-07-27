WGCL News — 150 health experts are calling on government leaders to close

At least 150 health experts are calling on government leaders to close and start over to help stop the spread of COVID-19 – Some are calling for another shut down in the U.S. as COVID-19 spreads.

In an open letter to government leaders and officials, more than 150 industry professionals urge closing and restarting the response to the pandemic. The letter posted on the nonprofit U.S. Public Interest Research Group’s website says, “The best thing for the nation is not to reopen as quickly as possible, it’s to save as many lives as possible. And reopening before suppressing the virus isn’t going to help the economy.”

They wrote the country opened too fast too soon. They say nonessential businesses should close again, people need to stay home and more is required to be invested into testing, contact tracing, and personal protective equipment.

The annual Hoosier Hills Food Bank – Book Fair has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, but residents can still support the nonprofit through online book purchases.

The fair had been scheduled for Oct. 8-13 at the Fairgrounds.

“The safety considerations and the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic has really made it impossible for us to plan for this important event this year,” HHFB Executive Director and CEO Julio Alonso said.

The food bank has seen its two largest months in organization history with a more than 50% increase in food distribution.

Despite the cancellation, people can support the food bank by purchasing books listed on ABEBooks.com – Books will be offered at 40% off during August.

This would have been the 37th edition of the local book fair.