WGCL News — Election Day 2020

By: Keith Klein (Photo: City of Bloomington)

More than a million and a half Indiana voters cast their votes heading into today’s election.

The Associated Press reports, Indiana is on its way to doubling the number of early votes cast during the 2016 Presidential election.

Mail-in ballots must arrive in county election offices by noon today to be counted after a Federal Appeals Court rejected a lawsuit to extend that deadline.

Voting today will only be in local precincts sites open 6 am – 6 pm.

You can find your polling precinct by visiting the state’s voter portal at indianavoters.in.gov .

Once there, search either your personal voter registration information or your county and precinct.

Interestingly, voters in Marion County can vote in any of the county’s 187 polling places today, no matter where in the county they live. Russell Hollis, Deputy Director of the Marion County Clerk’s Office, said allowing people to vote anywhere in the county can help people like essential workers and parents who would rather vote closer to work or school.

But voters in most other Indiana counties still need to vote at their assigned precinct.

Voters need to bring a photo ID to vote at their polling location.

Acceptable IDs include a passport, military ID, state ID, or driver’s license.

The ID must not have expired before Nov. 6, 2018. Free state ID cards can be obtained at BMV branches open today for that reason.

WGCL’s election night coverage will begin tonight at 7. Join me, Don and Regina Moore, and Dan ‘Carp’ Combs, all three long-time observers of the local political scene.

We will also be joined by Political Commentator, Abdul Hakim Shabazz, and others for comprehensive coverage of the vote count process. You can also submit Twitter questions to be answered by the panelists. That’s tonight at 7 for Coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election results.