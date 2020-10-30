WGCL News — National Guard Providing Assistance at Long-Term Care Facilities

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Indy Star)

Governor Holcomb is mobilizing the Indiana National Guard to 133 of the state’s long-term care facilities hit hardest by COVID-19. Brigadier General Dale Lyles, adjutant general for the National Guard, said the state is planning to expand the guard assistance to all 534 of the state’s long-term care facilities in the next three weeks.

The guardsmen will assist with prevention checklists, data entry, staff and visitor screenings, and wellness checks at the facilities through the end of the year.

Lyles said, the guardsmen we be trained by medical professionals on healthcare procedures. Guardsmen will be tested and monitored.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Indiana is expected to get its first round of COVID-19 vaccines in late November.Initial rounds will be allocated to healthcare providers and other vulnerable groups. A second-round could come in December.

Indiana State Police have issued a warning about medicated candy during Halloween. They say the candy can look like the original. Troopers recently made a bust that included marijuana edibles. ISP said parents should look closely to see if the word “medicated” is on the packaging.The ISP warning said: “Please thoroughly check all candy and don’t assume it’s ‘OK’ just because it looks ‘OK.'”

World Series TV Ratings dropped 32% from the previous low. The final game led prime time with 12.6 million viewers. The six games averaged a 5.2 rating and 9.8 million viewers. (ABC News / AP)

Time change starts early Sunday morning. Set your clocks back one hour. It is also a propitious time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

For comprehensive coverage of the vote count, join WGCL and a panel of local observers of the political scene, November 3rd at 7 for election night coverage.