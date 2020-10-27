WGCL News — Fall Property Taxes Due November 10th

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Limestone Post)

If you have not yet made your Fall Property Tax payment, the deadline is Nov. 10. Monroe County Treasurer Jessica McClellan wants you to know your payment options.

Because of COVID-19, the County Courthouse building is closed, except by appointment.

If you prefer to deal with a live person, you can get an appointment by calling the Treasurer’s office at 812-349-2530. Leave a message and it will be answered in the order it was received.

If you would rather mail your payment, the address is PO Box 2028, Bloomington, 47402. To meet the deadline, the tax payment must be postmarked by Nov. 10, even if it is received after that date.

Another option is to use the dropbox installed at the north entrance to the courthouse.

Over the weekend Indiana’s hospitals reported their most COVID-19 patients since April.

Gov. Holcomb has resisted calls for reinstating coronavirus restrictions since lifting most limits last month. Holcomb announced steps last week toward fighting outbreaks in nursing homes, which have accounted for about 55% of Indiana’s deaths.

Indiana’s average daily number of new COVID-19 cases is up about 160% from a month ago.

Following advice from Indiana’s State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, Gov. Holcomb announced he and his wife, Janet, won’t host Halloween Trick-or-treating festivities at the Governor’s Residence.

“In the interest of safety, unfortunately — I have mixed feelings about this — we’re not going to host Halloween this year at the (Governor’s) Residence, Obviously, we’re disappointed …”

Holcomb said his “Stranger Things” costume — in recognition of the Netflix horror series set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana — will have to wait until next year.

