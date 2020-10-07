By: Keith Klein (Photo: news.iu.edu)

ALL IU staff, faculty, and students – whose work or class schedule requires a regular presence on campus are required to get a flu vaccine during the fall 2020 semester.

Appointments to receive a vaccine at a campus clinic are available through the Student Health Center’s online scheduler.

Clinics are at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:

9:10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

a.m. to 3 p.m.

a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who choose to get the vaccine somewhere other than the IU locations need to fill out the Flu Vaccine Reporting Form to let IU know you have received a vaccination.

If the staff, faculty, or student requests an exemption, they must fill out an exemption request form.

Two-thirds of Indiana’s hotels could close permanently in the coming months if Congress doesn’t provide more financial relief to the hospitality industry hard-hit by the pandemic.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association estimates that nearly 700 of Indiana’s 1,042 hotels will permanently close within the next six months if they don’t obtain additional funding. Hotels and related businesses have laid off or furloughed thousands of workers since March. Indiana had about 25,000 hotel workers before the pandemic and lost nearly 9,500 through September.

Law enforcement officials around the world report cyber criminals have stepped up their game since COVID-19, taking advantage of so many people working and learning from home.

According to the FBI, complaints about cyber attacks were up to as many as four thousand a day earlier this year. That’s a 400 percent increase from what they were seeing before the pandemic.

