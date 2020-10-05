WGCL News — IU Board of Trustees Organizes Search for President

By: Keith Klein (Photo: trustees.iu.edu)

The IU Board of Trustees approved two committees to conduct the nationwide search for the next President of the university.

President McRobbie will retire in June 2021. He will lead the university through the current academic year. The Board intends to have a successor in place before McRobbie leaves.

IU says the search committee will screen candidates and recommend three to five finalists in early 2021. The Board will then make an appointment.

“We are confident IU’s reputation as a leading public research institution… will attract outstanding candidates.”

The Indiana Department of Health wants Hoosiers to get vaccinated against influenza that sickens thousands of Hoosiers each year and claimed more than 130 lives in the 2019-2020 flu season.

“Getting a flu shot is more important than ever this year as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box.

The CDC recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. Although anyone can get the flu, some people are at higher risk of flu-related complications, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death. These individuals need to be vaccinated each year.

“Older Hoosiers are especially vulnerable to the flu each year, so the time to get vaccinated is now,” Dr. Box said.

To find the nearest location to get a flu shot, visit https://vaccinefinder.org/

A federal judge has ordered the Census Bureau to advise census workers the headcount of every U.S. resident will continue through the end of the month and not end this week, as the agency had announced in violation of the court order.

The new order instructs the Census Bureau to make it known people can answer the questionnaire and census takers can knock on doors through Oct. 31.