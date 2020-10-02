By: Keith Klein (Photo: indst.edu)

Indiana State University officials are considering delaying the start of the spring semester and eliminating spring break to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The change would start classes January 19, and spring classes would still end April 30, as previously scheduled. Commencement is still May 8.

ISU officials cite travel and interaction with people outside the campus during breaks as reasons for both the delayed start and the elimination of spring break. Additionally, students and staff will be asked to self-quarantine for at least 10 days prior to returning to campus in January.

Communities are canceling, or altering, trick-or-treating guidelines amid COVID-19. Despite that – candy is still flying off store shelves.

If you wantto have the tastiest treats, check out the list of this year’s most popular Halloween candy.

The Candy Store found Swedish Fish swam into the top spot as this year’s favorite candy, followed by Reece’s Cups, and Hot Tamales.

In Indiana, Starburst reigns supreme, followed by Hot Tamales, and Jolly Ranchers. Nationwide, the most popular Halloween candy is Skittles.

Bloomington Farmers’ Market weekly Saturday hours have changed to 9 am to 1 pm at 401 North Morton Street next to City Hall.Here are some new featured items at this Saturday’s Market:Apples, Pumpkins, and Seasonal Floral bouquets.

Indiana-born country musician Clayton Anderson will perform in Dunn Meadow tonight at 8, presented by the IU Auditorium as part of IU’s Open Air Venues initiative. The IU graduate’s country songs draw on his childhood in Bedford, Indiana, and summers spent by Monroe Lake.

Capacity for the socially distanced event is limited, and tickets are $5 and available only to IU students .