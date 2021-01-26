Keith Klein

A generous man who shared himself with those in need throughout his broadcasting career. A man who treasured his community and continually gave back. Our most profound respect and love to our colleague and friend.
Thank you, Keith.
News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL
120 W. 7th Street
Ste. 400
Bloomington, IN 47404
Office Line:
812-332-3366
Fax:
812-331-4570
Studio Line:
812-333-2665
Weather Hotline:
812-334-1515
Comments
Chuck Lofton says
A truly GREAT man and friend. He played a role in the lives of so many young people and helped so many of his students and DeMolay young men become honorable people. God bless Keith.
James O. Smith says
I was a friend of Keith’s for some 20 years. Not as long as many, but certainly important years to me. During that time, I found Keith to be warm, supportive, and continually reaching out to help individuals. He was a colleague of mine and Ivy Tech Community College and will be missed. May he rest in power for the many things he did for the community and others.
Chuck Carney says
Keith was a great friend and a person who never failed to personally provide me with a kind word and support. That started when I came to Bloomington as WTIU news director. He had just left the station but paid great attention to my work there. Since then, he always provided support for the work I was doing elsewhere at IU. I loved hearing his news stories from the old days. He was always a news man at heart. I’ll miss his booming broadcast voice and his laugh. I’m glad I was able to spend some time on the air with him recently here at WGCL. Rest well, my friend.
Anton Karl Neff says
Keith was a key influence in my life–beginning when I was about 5/6 years old. He invited me to join him on-air during WTIU’s fund-drive breaks and wow, what an experience. A lot of detail in-between but, simply put, it became a common occurrence for several years, including my own on-air guest hosting opportunity when I was a Sophomore in High School, which led to my interest in Radio-TV, and eventual B.A. in Telecommunications. Rest In Peace Keith–I wish I could thank you one more time.
Maryann Iaria says
Mike and Maryann wish to express our deepest sympathy to the Keith Klein Family.
Originally, Maryann knew Keith from Indiana University Radio & TV. Mike and I enjoyed Keith at City Grill, Yogi’s and WGCL. We will miss hearing his voice. May his perpetual light shine upon us ❤️🙏RIP Keith
Pamela J Davidson says
I am so so so sorry to read this, for Keith was a bright shining giver to our community. Not just public TV, but many public events, school board, committees, and his beloved DeMolay, a passion. I will miss him so much, he was but a baby, gone far too soon . . . our community treasures your many gifts and giving, Keith, thank you so deeply.
Fr. Kurt Messick says
Farewell to my friend and colleague, Keith Klein , who just passed away. I’ve known him for about 35 years, ever since we met first in hot-and-dusty Chamber expo event where he was representing WTIU and looking for someone with a recording of the hymn, ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’ to pair with notices for a PBS show at the time. Our lives intersected many times again since then, and his presence was definitely significant in my life these past few years. It is safe to say that the only reason people heard of my celebrity project, unless they were actually a student of mine, was due to him. Farewell, Keith, and thanks for all your support, to our students, to the college, to the community, and to me.
Earon S. Davis says
We already miss Keith Klein. He contributed to the community in so many ways, including serving in the Bloomington Rotary Club and having been a past president of our club. Keith was a great and generous adviser to the club and to the community. I am among the thousands who will miss him.
Nat Hill IV says
Consummate broadcaster and an amazing local citizen.
Never heard anybody say anything bad about Keith Klein.
Will miss him on WGCL.
Jennifer says
Mr. Klein was one of the most amazing professors I have had. He was loving, respectful and always encouraged to never take anything at face value, Question everything… I still find myself listening to the daily commercials and news and thinking about what he would be saying about everything going on today.