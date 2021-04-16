Gunman Kills 8 In Indianapolis Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A gunman fatally shot eight people late Thursday night at a FedEx facility near Indianapolis International Airport before he killed himself, police said early Friday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not reveal if the gunman was a FedEx worker or a possible motive. The identity of the shooter has not been released.

No police officers were hurt.

A spokesperson with the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms the FBI will be assisting IMPD with the investigation.

Report Courtesy of WISH-TV

Image Courtesy of NBC News