WGCL News — Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis to split

IUPUI was created in a 1969 merger of the two schools and, over the years, has become Indiana’s premier urban research university.

Indiana University will take over operation of what is now the School of Science. IU will also be responsible for providing some administrative services for both academic organizations and for maintaining the intercollegiate athletic program.

Purdue will assume responsibility for engineering, computer science and technology.

The Vanderburgh County coroner has released the names of the three people killed in last week’s explosion in an Evansville neighborhood.

It happened just after 1:00 Wednesday afternoon…damaging 39 homes, with 11 of those houses now uninhabitable.

43-year-old Charles Hite, 37-year-old Martina Hite and 29-year-old Jessica Teague have been identified as the victims. The Hites were inside the home where the explosion happened, and Teague was a neighbor. While the cause is still under investigation, authorities believe it was an accident and not intentional

The U.S. Postal Service is asking for another price hike. This one would be temporary… and would be in effect during the holiday mailing season.

The agency says the adjustment is similar to ones done in the past and will allow it to remain competitive during the peak shipping season.

The price increases depend on the weight of the package and the distance of the delivery.

You may notice something new when you visit McCormick’s Creek State Park. A new cabin has been added overlooking the McCormick’s Cove Nature Preserve.

The 14-hundred square foot cabin is fully accessible from the first floor.

It sleeps eight people and is available to rent year-round.