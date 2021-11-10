WGCL News — Internet Outage Across US

Technology is great when it works – and not when it doesn’t.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

Many Hoosiers experienced a loss of internet, television and phone service on Tuesday morning due to a Comcast / Xfinity outage. The problem began around 8:30 am Tuesday morning, reaching from California to New Jersey.

Indiana and areas around Chicago and Milwaukee were hit exceptionally hard, as well as much of Pennsylvania.

***

Under the leadership of head coach Mike Woodson, the IU Men’s Basketball team defeated Eastern Michigan last night, 68-62. The Hoosiers had a 17-point lead at half-time, and it was a close finish in the last minute of play.

Join Mike Glasscott from 3:00 to 6:00 pm this afternoon for updates from last night’s game.

The Hoosiers face Northern Illinois this Friday at 7:00 pm.

The win comes after the Hoosiers participated in their first Hoosier Basketball Fan Fest last Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Former head coach Bob Knight made an appearance at the event, greeted by cheers from fans.

***

Veteran’s Day is Thursday, November 11.

The American Legion on West Third Street will host their annual ceremony at 10:00 am on Thursday. There will be a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.” At 11:00 am there will be a pause, as the day, time and hour mark the end of World War I.

Names of area veterans who passed away in the last year will be read during the ceremony.

On Saturday, November 13, a “run, ruck or roll” 5k will be held at Switchyard Park. The event is supported by the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Indiana University Wheelchair Basketball Club. The event is designed for people of all abilities, with discounted enrollment for military and first responders.