WGCL News — City Recycling On Hold

Recycling for Bloomington residents is paused for a week.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

The news came Sunday through a City of Bloomington press release.

The City noted that a “spike in COVID-19 cases and close contact at the Sanitation Division of the Department of Public Works” has reduced the department to less than 50% of necessary staffing.

The City of Bloomington made the decision to pause recycling pickups for the week of September 27, and potentially longer. The decision was made to allow staff from the sanitation department to oversee solid waste and trash pickup.

For those wishing to recycle any items, the City of Bloomington asks residents to visit one of the local Monroe County Recycle Centers. Those who have recycling services through the city are asked not to place their recycling carts at the curb.

The City of Bloomington Sanitation Department reported that staff are looking at options of service providers to minimize the impact on recycling services.

***

Hoosier Hysteria is happening this weekend!

Indiana University basketball fans will have their first look at the men’s and women’s teams on Saturday October 2, beginning at 4:00 pm.

Fans are encouraged to bring a canned food item to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday to support Hoosier Hills Food Bank.

The event is expected to last 90 minutes so Hoosier fans can watch the IU/Penn State football game which kicks off at 7:00 pm.

The Hoosier Hysteria event will be the first chance for fans to see new IU men’s coach Mike Woodson on the sidelines.

For Teri Moren’s Hooiser team, a number of past starters will be returning to the program after last year’s appearance in the NCAA Elite Eight.

Fans will be required to wear a face covering to Hoosier Hysteria this year, in keeping with IU’s guidelines on COVID-19.

***

Today is National Chocolate Milk Day… a staple of many school lunches for many years and a favorite among many kids.

Chocolate milk was created in the late 1680s by an Irish-born physician named Sir Hans Sloane. Sloane was traveling in Jamaica where the locals mixed cocoa and water together. Sloane tried the mixture, and hated the taste… but played with some difference combinations and ultimately mixed cocoa and milk. Years later he took the chocolate recipe to England, where many felt it had medicinal qualities.

Today chocolate milk can be found prepared, or syrups and powders can be added to a variety of milks to make a glass of choco-happiness.