WGCL News — Indiana COVID Hits Milestone

More than 900,000 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Indiana.

Over the last month, more than 100,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, pushing the number.

According to the state’s pandemic dashboard, there have been an average of 30 deaths per day throughout September. Since the first of the month, 537 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

Many of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Last week IU Health Bloomington Hospital shared a graphic on social media on local hospitalizations. The graphic included Bloomington, Bedford and Paoli hospitals in the IU Health system – 63 individuals were hospitalized, and 54 of those were unvaccinated. Of those hospitalized, 15 were in ICU and 10 of those were on a ventilator.

A COVID-19 testing facility is open on Bloomington’s west side. Those looking to be tested can go Tuesday through Saturday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. The facility is located at 500 N Profile Parkway.

***

Big things are happening in Bloomington this weekend!

This Saturday marks the annual Hoosiers Outrun Cancer event… and even in a pandemic, it looks to be a successful event.

The race is hosted through a partnership with the Bloomington Health Foundation and Cancer Support Community South Central Indiana. The support group has a number of programs that provide education and assistance for those living with cancer and their families.

Thousands of runners and walkers or all ages participate in the event, held at Memorial Stadium on the IU campus.

The weekend will also see the 28th annual Lotus World Music and Arts Festival downtown. Performances will be held in three different venues around downtown on Friday and Saturday evenings – the Buskirk-Chumley Theater and two tent venues.

***

If you lived in Bloomington or Monroe County during the 1980s and 1990s, you likely recall concerns about PCBs in certain areas.

The US Environmental Protection Agency has removed three local areas from the agency priority list.

In short, the EPA says cleanup work in those areas in now complete.

The three sites are the former Bennett Stone Quarry, the Lemon Lane Landfill and Neal’s Landfill. The contaminations of PCBs came from products made at the former Westinghouse Company site off Curry Pike. Westinghouse merged with CBS in 1995 and is part of ViacomCBS.

The City of Bloomington issued a news release last week with the details. Mayor John Hamilton noted the completion of the work is an “important milestone” for the area.