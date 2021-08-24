WGCL News — Indianapolis 9/11 Memorial

Jim Inman (Photo: indiana911memorial.org/gallery)

As the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 draws closer, a Hoosier memorial to the day will receive a new addition.

The 9/11 Memorial in Indianapolis currently features two steel beams from the World Trade Center. The beams were donated ten years ago.

Now, an 800-pound section of limestone from the Pentagon hit by the passenger jet will be coming to Indiana.

The limestone was donated six years ago, but has not been formally placed at the memorial. In a ceremony scheduled for September 11, the limestone will be unveiled.

The limestone honors more than 7,000 US Service men and women who have died in combat in Iraq, Afghanistan and other related missions.

The Indiana 9/11 Memorial is located on West Ohio Street near downtown Indianapolis. The Indiana War Memorial is assisting with construction costs related to the installation.

***

A new After-Hours Ambassador to the City of Bloomington has been hired.

Charles Culp, an Indiana University graduate who has worked in education, started in the role over the weekend. The position had been open since April 2020, when the previous person in the role moved out of state.

The ambassador role was approved in the 2019 budget by the Bloomington City Council, with hopes of expanding the interaction of nighttime businesses and the city. The ambassador also works with local residents and assists those experiencing homelessness and looking for solutions overnight.

The ambassador will also help ensure local laws and ordinances are followed, participate in downtown events and service as a connection to the city.

***

Trains used to be a major method of transportation, but services across the Midwest have become limited.

However, Amtrak has stated they would like to re-establish train service between Louisville and Indianapolis, that would include stops in Jeffersonville and Columbus.

Amtrak is also interested in creating a route between Chicago and Cincinnati, with a stop in Indianapolis – including the Indianapolis International Airport.

In 2003 Amtrak had a route that connected Indianapolis to Louisville, and the route between Indiana and Chicago discontinued in 2019.

The program would not be instant. Funding for the train routes could come from the Biden administration, which has created one of the largest infrastructure bills in decades. The bill includes $66 billion for intercity rail travel. The bill still needs approval from the House.