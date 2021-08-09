WGCL News — Hall of Fame Celebrations

Jim Inman (Photo: Mike Glasscott)

It was a big weekend celebrating Indiana sports.

Locally, the Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame celebrated the class of 2020 Friday evening – delayed a year due to the pandemic. More than 200 guests gathered in the Monroe Convention Center to honor a variety of area athletes, coaches and contributors during the awards dinner.

This year’s honorees included athletes Robert Boltinghouse, Kent DeFord, Duany Duany, Kueth Duany, Rusty Fishel and Amanda Warthan; coaches Bo Henry and Mo Moriarity; and contributors John Harrell and WGCL Hall of Fame Broadcaster Joe Smith.

Typically during the ceremony a number of scholarships are presented to outstanding male and female senior athletes from the three area high schools. Because of the pandemic, a separate ceremony was held earlier this year to recognize their achievements.

Friday evening’s ceremony also honored the 2020 pioneer class, recognizing a number of historic area sports figures and supporters. Among those honored was the late Sarkes Tarzian, who founded the company that includes WTTS and WGCL today.

Details about the event can be found on the Monroe County Sports Hall of Face website and Facebook page.

***

This weekend, another sports celebration occurred… Canton, Ohio was the location of the Pro Football Hall of Fame that welcomed two former Indianapolis Colts – Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James. The two men sported their golden jackets for the first time as thousands of fans, past and current teammates and coaches, family and other players came together.

James was a 2020 inductee, but his formal celebration was delayed due to the pandemic. During the induction Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay presented James with his honoree jacket.

Peyton Manning, a 2021 inductee, was given his jacket by his father, Archie Manning.

***

The Tokyo Olympics wrapped up over the weekend – an unusual closing ceremony, as fans were minimalized due to the pandemic and increased numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Overall the United States came home with 113 medals, including 39 gold – the most of any country. China was a close second on the gold, with 38 winning athletes, and 88 total medals received.