WGCL News — Walker Passes Away

Local businesswoman Melanie Walker passed away over the weekend.

Melanie Walker, president and CEO of TASUS Corporation and a member of the IU Board of Trustees, passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

Walker, 62, had been a member of the Indiana University Board of Trustees since 2016.

Walker had been involved in a number of community organizations and programs, according to her biography on the IU trustee’s website. The programs included the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, the State of Indiana Workforce Innovation Council, Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center, the Indiana University Credit Union Board and the Japan-American Society of Indiana.

In her role as trustee, Walker was involved in various university organizations, including the Dean’s Council for the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs and the Steering Committee of the IU Women’s Philanthropy Council.

In 1994 Walker was named president of the Bloomington-based TASUS Corporation, which manufactures a variety of products for the automotive industry.

Walker was a graduate of Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

IU President Pam Whitten and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued statements of sympathy on the announcement of Walker’s passing.

***

Zach Apple – a 2019 graduate of Indiana University – is a gold medal winner.

Apple was part of the US team in the men’s 400-meter medley relay. The team won the gold Saturday night with a time of 3:26.78.

Former Hoosier Blake Pieroni also won the gold for the 400 medley relay.

Lilly King earned her third medal of the Tokyo Olympics – a silver – in the women’s 400 medley relay.

In all, IU athletes have earned ten medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

***

Over the weekend, Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corporation Superintendent Jerry Sanders said that students, staff and faculty would be required to wear face masks when classes resume.

The decision was made based on the Monroe County Health Department’s plans to modify the mask mandate for the county, as well as the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Families were notified by email from the school system. In addition, visitors will not be allowed past the school offices and no field trips are permitted in the immediate future.

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners meets Wednesday to finalize the county mask mandate.