WGCL News — Blue Skies?

Jim Inman Photo: Jim Inman/canva.com

The Irving Berlin song “Blue Skies” has a line – “Nothin’ but blue skies do I see.”

Over the past few days, Hoosiers aren’t seeing much blue sky – the impact of the wildfires in the western half of the country.

Air quality has taken a hit as well. There is a higher concentration of smoke particles in the atmosphere, which may pose problems for those with lung issues, the elderly and children.

The National Weather Service reports that the smoke particles should dissipate through the weekend – just in time for the chance of storms.

***

The late George Taliaferro, a former IU football player and the first African American player drafted into the NFL, is being honored by the Big Ten.

The George and Viola Taliaferro Fellowship – recognizing the couple – was announced Thursday during the Big Ten Media Days event in Indianapolis.

According to the announcement, the fellowship will “provide opportunities for individuals in historically marginalized groups to obtain access to conference leadership positions.”

George Taliaferro, who passed away in 2018, played for the Hoosiers from 1945 through 1948. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1981.

In 1949, George Taliaferro was drafted by the Chicago Bears.

Viola Taliaferro served as a judge in the Monroe County court system for many years.

***

There’s a new incentive for NFL players and teams this fall regarding COVID-19.

A game could be forfeited or deemed a loss if an outbreak occurs among unvaccinated players, causing a disruption in the regular-season schedule.

The policy was announced by Commissioner Roger Goodell Thursday, reiterating the league’s encouragement for players, coaches and staff to be vaccinated. The NFL Players Association is not requiring vaccination.

Goodell’s announcement noted that more than 75% of NFL players were at least partially vaccinated and more than half of the teams in the league have player vaccination rates over 80%.

Forfeitures will be called if:

A game is postponed by requirement of government authorities or medical experts because of health concerns;

The league cannot find a date to reschedule the game within the regular season (18 weeks);

The original postponement was caused by an outbreak among unvaccinated players of one team.

The NFL preseason is scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 5, with the Cowboys taking on the Steelers.