La Nina Returning Later This Year

Jim Inman (Photo: news.iu.edu)

Are you prepared for La Niña later this year?

While we’re just a month into summer, many fans of the “Ber months” – September, October, November and December – are anxious for the return of cooler temperatures.

The National Weather Service believes the Midwest could see a cooler, wetter winter because of the return of La Niña.

Andrew White, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, told the Indianapolis Star that it may not mean blizzards or heavy rain or snow, but more precipitation than what Hoosiers are typically used to.

White noted that the effects would likely be felt in the winter months – December, January and February.

La Niña is an occurrence based in the central Pacific Ocean when waters are cooler than normal. Add in the Jetstream, which brings wind currents across the country, and conditions can change – even though Indiana is far from the west coast.

Remember that it was mid-February when Indiana was hit with a significant snowstorm. Monroe County saw 7-9” of snow fall, while northern Indiana saw up to 11” of snow. Add in the fluke snowstorm that hit on April 21 – which broke some records for the most single-day snow in parts of the state – that made winter go longer than anticipated.

***

A Bloomington man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to an attack two years ago on the IU campus.

Dongwook Ko has pleaded guilty to criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon. The charge is a Level 3 felony.

The charge comes from an incident in July 2019 at the Music Annex Building when a 13-year-old girl was practicing violin.

Ko, who knew the victim, entered a practice room and asked the girl to follow him to a room on another floor. The girl followed him, and after entering the room Ko was accused of grabbing the girl, choking her and then began slashing and stabbing her.

An IU employee entered the room and pulled Ko off the girl. He escaped the scene but was eventually found at his home.

At the time of the incident, Ko was 17. He was initially charged with attempted murder and three additional felony charges.

Ko’s guilty plea came late last week. His trial was set to begin today.