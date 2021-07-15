2021 High School Football Schedule

Date Match-Up

August 20 Mitchell at Edgewood 7 pm

August 27 Martinsville at South 7 pm

September 3 North at Terre Haute South 7 pm

September 10 North at South 7 pm

September 17 Terre Haute North at North -OR- South Putnam at Edgewood

September 24 Southport at South 7: 30 pm

October 1 Roncalli at North -OR- South at Columbus North

October 8 Columbus North at North

*October 9* Saturday Hammond Morton at South (pending)

October 15 Brown County at Edgewood -OR- North at Southport

October 22 Edgewood – Sectional

October 29 Sectional

November 5 Sectional Championship

November 12 Regional Championship

November 19 Semi-State Championship