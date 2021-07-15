WGCL Radio

2021 High School Football Schedule

Chalk Talk begins 30 minutes before the scheduled kick off times.

Times subject to change.

All games streamed LIVE at wgclradio.com

Date

Match-Up
 
August 20 Mitchell at Edgewood 7 pm
August 27 Martinsville at South 7 pm
September 3 North at Terre Haute South 7 pm
September 10 North at South 7 pm
September 17 Terre Haute North at North -OR- South Putnam at Edgewood
September 24 Southport at South 7: 30 pm
October 1 Roncalli at North -OR- South at Columbus North
October 8 Columbus North at North
*October 9* Saturday Hammond Morton at South (pending)
October 15 Brown County at Edgewood -OR- North at Southport
October 22 Edgewood – Sectional
October 29 Sectional
November 5 Sectional Championship
November 12 Regional Championship
November 19 Semi-State Championship
November 26 State Championship
