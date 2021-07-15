2021 High School Football Schedule

Chalk Talk begins 30 minutes before the scheduled kick off times.
Times subject to change.
All games streamed LIVE at wgclradio.com
|Date
|
Match-Up
|August 20
|Mitchell at Edgewood 7 pm
|August 27
|Martinsville at South 7 pm
|September 3
|North at Terre Haute South 7 pm
|September 10
|North at South 7 pm
|September 17
|Terre Haute North at North -OR- South Putnam at Edgewood
|September 24
|Southport at South 7: 30 pm
|October 1
|Roncalli at North -OR- South at Columbus North
|October 8
|Columbus North at North
|*October 9* Saturday
|Hammond Morton at South (pending)
|October 15
|Brown County at Edgewood -OR- North at Southport
|October 22
|Edgewood – Sectional
|October 29
|Sectional
|November 5
|Sectional Championship
|November 12
|Regional Championship
|November 19
|Semi-State Championship
|November 26
|State Championship
