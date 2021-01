College Basketball 2021

Westwood One and WGCL is bringing you NCAA© Hoops all season long. Below you’ll find the full coverage schedule for NCAA Men’s Basketball. Click below for our schedule.

NCAA BASKETBALL ON WGCL 2021 (Check back for NCAA Tournament dates, times, when made available).

1/13 TEXAS TECH @ TEXAS 8:45PM 1/18 KANSAS @ BAYLOR 8:45PM 1/23 DUKE @ LOUISVILLE 3:45PM 2/6 NORTH CAROLINA @ DUKE 5:45PM 2/11 ILLINOIS @ MICHIGAN TBA 2/14 MEMPHIS @ HOUSTON 3:45PM 2/18 IOWA @ WISCONSIN TBA 2/28 VILLANOVA @ BUTLER TBA