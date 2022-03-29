TITLE: 2025 The Final Drive – E10 – Maximizing Your IRAs and Roths

Maxing out your plans for tax free money in retirement?
Lots of ideas on how to avoid this in the episode!
Check out a few David covers:
• Having your Roth 401k’s and IRA’s work together to max out your tax free savings
• Catching up now that you have the money (in our 50’s)
• Non-Profit Employees have an even greater opportunity to save more money tax free.
